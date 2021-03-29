Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRR. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

RRR opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

