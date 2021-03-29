Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Main Street Capital worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

