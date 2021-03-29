Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,274 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Sally Beauty worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

SBH opened at $20.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

