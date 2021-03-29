Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Graham worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Graham by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $571.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $595.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.14. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $634.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

