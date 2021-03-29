Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,751 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of GrowGeneration worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 240.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 181,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 880.18 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

