Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.65% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Natixis bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPYU stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

