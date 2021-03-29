Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.45% of Oceaneering International worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 15.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

