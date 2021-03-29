Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 29,304 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,304 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after purchasing an additional 291,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.69 million, a PE ratio of 128.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $41,411,988.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $377,826.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,055 shares of company stock worth $3,113,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

