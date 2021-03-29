Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 51,067 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,067 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $533,129.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

