Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,599 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $299,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

