Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,491 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.03% of UFP Technologies worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 81,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPT. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $55.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.