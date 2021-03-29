Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of M/I Homes worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 19.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 60.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

