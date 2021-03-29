Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 154.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,992 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 12,244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717,300 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 747,040 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 457.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 180,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 147,759 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.37. 1,529,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,188,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

