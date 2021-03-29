Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402,847 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 300,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.