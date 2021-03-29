Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.56.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Western Digital stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $175,461,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

