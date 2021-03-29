Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $20.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WES. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of WES opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,562,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 558,860 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,085,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,266,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,144 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 504.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,849,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

