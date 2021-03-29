Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 6.4%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.71. 70,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,235,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPRT. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $916.42 million, a P/E ratio of -132.97 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.41 million. Research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

