WestRock Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

WestRock stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

