WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WestRock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 7348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

