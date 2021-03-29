Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.86. 156,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

