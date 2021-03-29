Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

WTBDY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

