Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$8.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WCP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.46.

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3918732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,959 shares of company stock worth $84,213.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

