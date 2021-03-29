Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Set at C$8.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) has been given a C$8.00 target price by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.46.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3918732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,959 shares of company stock valued at $84,213.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

