WhiteCoin Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $2.85 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009747 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.