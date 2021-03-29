Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

