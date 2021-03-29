William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $294.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $321.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.47.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,464,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

