William Blair Comments on Aptinyx Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $201.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

