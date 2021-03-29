William Blair Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $127.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,504,041. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.