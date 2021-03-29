William Blair Comments on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The TJX Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.04 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

