William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signify Health in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

SGFY opened at $26.99 on Monday. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 over the last three months.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

