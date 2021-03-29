Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $107,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $229.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.30. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $232.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

