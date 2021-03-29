Windacre Partnership LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 9.7% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 0.30% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $369,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.46. 1,444,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,188,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 107.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

