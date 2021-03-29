Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $38,620.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00629432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00067031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025265 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

