Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of WGO opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $17,517,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

