WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.92 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.92 million and $2.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00627087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024836 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

