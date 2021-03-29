Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,381 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Workhorse Group worth $29,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Workhorse Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,339. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

