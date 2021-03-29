Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $83.51 and last traded at $83.51. Approximately 2,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 447,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.45.

Specifically, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $54,844,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 432,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,931,000 after buying an additional 312,094 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $20,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

