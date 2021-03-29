World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $131.39

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $131.39, but opened at $125.55. World Acceptance shares last traded at $125.55, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $848.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $2,580,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 5,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.28 per share, for a total transaction of $573,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,960 shares of company stock worth $5,994,701. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

