World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $131.39

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $131.39, but opened at $125.55. World Acceptance shares last traded at $125.55, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $848.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.79.
In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $2,580,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 5,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.28 per share, for a total transaction of $573,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,960 shares of company stock worth $5,994,701. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
