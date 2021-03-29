Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 277.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Equifax worth $23,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.60. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.