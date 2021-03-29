Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 633,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,617,000. Micron Technology comprises about 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.30. 779,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

