Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,543 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,915,685. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.68. 87,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.