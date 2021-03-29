Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MSCI by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MSCI by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $426.11. 2,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,198. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.29 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.