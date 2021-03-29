Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $24.45 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 128.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,591,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $812,101,000 after buying an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.17. 291,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,252. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

