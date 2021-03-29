Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 550,010 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 265.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,010 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,359,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.