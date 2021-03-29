Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 44,854 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $460.83. The company had a trading volume of 30,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,000. The firm has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.40 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

