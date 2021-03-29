Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $59,407,889.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.01. 401,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.94 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

