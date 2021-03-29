Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 10,068 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Dropbox worth $24,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dropbox by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 276,861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dropbox by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dropbox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 481,935 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,956. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,708 shares of company stock valued at $971,895. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

