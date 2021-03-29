Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 35,859 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,859 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paychex worth $27,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.01. 52,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

