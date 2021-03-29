Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $565.02 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $272.09 or 0.00471247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00219277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.65 or 0.00950214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,331,652 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.