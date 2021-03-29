Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Tops $79.92 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $79.92 million and $21.40 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $47.66 or 0.00082891 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00059061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00220064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.00956896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00079204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars.

